Gov. Beshear reports 1,986 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Saturday

(AP images)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,986 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 107,219 cases. The state’s positivity rate is now 6.10%. Today also marks the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Saturday. We finish the month of October with 38,877 new cases and 312 deaths.

“This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand and we still have one day to go. We need your help,” said Gov. Beshear. “Be sure tonight that you are safe in how you are trick-or-treating. And make sure you are following the red zone recommendations so the entire community can come together to better protect those around you.”

Counties with the most positive reported cases are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Bell and Warren.

The Governor also reported 9 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,485.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 77-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old man from Lee County; a 71-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 90-year-old man from Henderson County; a 95-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 54-year-old woman from Daviess County; and a 69-year-old man from Lewis County.

At least 2,044,583 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 18,468.

Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), noted yesterday that red county guidance should be combined this weekend with Halloween guidance throughout most of the commonwealth, where more than half of counties are reporting cases of at least 25 persons per 100,000 residents.

“Please enjoy this full-moon evening, when we get an extra hour due to the shift away from daylight-saving time. If you choose to go out, avoid crowds,” said Dr. Stack. “If you are around others, please, maintain a safe social distance, wear a face covering and practice hand hygiene, whether you’re preparing treats to pass out or picking up treats that have been distributed following healthy Halloween guidelines. This is our most effective barrier to spreading infection until there’s a vaccine.”

