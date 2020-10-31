Advertisement

Gun shops see increase in sales during pandemic, presidential election

While major firearms companies are reporting a record breaking year in sales, small shops are also feeling the reward during the pandemic and presidential election.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - While major firearms companies are reporting a record breaking year in sales, small shops are also feeling the reward during the pandemic and presidential election.

Travis Holbrook with Bypass Pawn in Morehead says it is common to hear buyers talk about their fears post-election when purchasing a new firearm. He says he has also seen more first time buyers than ever before. The shop is trying to keep up with supply demands as wholesalers too are overwhelmed with the business.

“People are very scared the prices are going to raise after the election depending on what happens,” said Holbrook. “They are scared they won’t be able to buy anything after the election just depending on the way gun control laws go.”

The FBI’s background check system has seen record numbers of checks processed. In 2019, the system processed 28.4 million applicants. In the first nine months of 2020, the database broke the record with 28.8 million applicants. Background checks are commonly needed to purchase a firearm.

Michael Snedegar with Shade Tree Hunting & Pawn in Mt. Sterling has had a different experience selling firearms. He contributes the booming business to the pandemic’s uncertainty and stimulus checks that have been sent to the large majority of the nation. He says while gun and ammo sales have been up, other areas of his pawn shop have seen an increase too.

“I’ve seen sales go up on pretty much everything,” said Snedegar. “Guns and ammo have obviously gone up but so have video games and tools. People have more time to shop. They have more money.”

Both shops say regardless of what the reason is, they are happy to sell as long as the new buyers are interested in learning about the weapon before taking it home.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

New school map; Mingo red, 5 orange

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
One county is red in this week's map update.

Local

Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
State health officials say 2,915 new cases bring the state’s overall total to 215,697.

Local

West Virginia voters laud Trump for trying to save coal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters say they are attracted to Trump’s “America First” slogan and anti-abortion stance. And they think he’s the only one standing in the way of the entire industry closing down.

Local

Man arrested after stealing ambulance in Lawrence County, Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says Jermon R. Webb, 39, of Huntington, was arrested following a short pursuit.

Local

Lawrence County, Ohio ambulance stolen overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A person got behind the wheel of the ambulance and drove it away Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 470 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,941 new cases, 15 more deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest deaths bring the state’s overall death toll to 1,476 residents.

VOD Recordings

East Carter vs Boyd County highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Belfry vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

West Carter vs. Russell highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Rowan County vs Ashland highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news