Huntington Fire Department responds to fire at police headquarters

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Huntington Fire Department responded to a fire late Friday at the Huntington Police Department after a fire broke out on the second floor.

It happened shortly before 11 Friday night.

According to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, the sprinklers went off, extinguishing the fire, when smoke was detected in the area of the building that houses the police department’s detective unit.

Chief Rader said police officers in the building heard the sprinkler go off and quickly determined it was a small fire on a desk on the second floor.

It happened in an office where property crimes are investigated by the detectives unit.

Firefighters from Station One, conveniently located just a block away, showed up to help shut off the sprinkler system.

According to Chief Rader, there’s some significant water damage on the second floor and dripping down to the first floor.

Preliminarily, Rader says it looks like a light on a desk caught some papers on fire. But a final determination will be made by Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters.

A professional cleaning company is coming in to help clean up the water damage.

