Advertisement

Huntington Fire Department responds to fire at police headquarters

Crews responded to a fire at the Huntington Police Department Friday night.
Crews responded to a fire at the Huntington Police Department Friday night.(Tim Irr | Tim Irr)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Huntington Fire Department responded to a fire late Friday at the Huntington Police Department after a fire broke out on the second floor.

It happened shortly before 11 Friday night.

According to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, the sprinklers went off, extinguishing the fire, when smoke was detected in the area of the building that houses the police department’s detective unit.

Chief Rader said police officers in the building heard the sprinkler go off and quickly determined it was a small fire on a desk on the second floor.

It happened in an office where property crimes are investigated by the detectives unit.

Firefighters from Station One, conveniently located just a block away, showed up to help shut off the sprinkler system.

According to Chief Rader, there’s some significant water damage on the second floor and dripping down to the first floor.

Preliminarily, Rader says it looks like a light on a desk caught some papers on fire. But a final determination will be made by Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters.

A professional cleaning company is coming in to help clean up the water damage.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,941 new cases, 15 more deaths

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest deaths bring the state’s overall death toll to 1,476 residents.

VOD Recordings

East Carter vs Boyd County highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Belfry vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

West Carter vs. Russell highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Rowan County vs Ashland highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
11 O'clock news

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Nitro vs Logan highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

St. Albans vs Sissonville highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Huntington vs Bridgeport highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

South Charleston vs Riverside highlights

Updated: 1 hour ago
11 O'clock news

News

Hometown Heroes | Ron and Don Hayes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hometown Heroes | Ron and Don Hayes, friends to the gridiron