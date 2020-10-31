Advertisement

Kentucky falls to No. 5 Georgia 14-3

Gatewood completed 15 of 25 passes for 91 yards and added 23 rushing yards
Georgia running back Kendall Milton (22) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joey Gatewood got his first start at quarterback for Kentucky, but the Wildcat’s offense struggled to move the ball for a second-straight week in a 14-3 loss to No. 5 Georgia.

Gatewood completed 15 of 25 passes for 91 yards and added 23 rushing yards. Chris Rodriguez led the way for the UK offense with 108 yards against a talented Georgia defense.

The Bulldogs running back Zamir White rushed for 136 yards in the win.

Kentucky heads into a bye week before hosting Vanderbilt on Nov. 14.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

