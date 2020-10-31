Latest Metric Map messes with fall sports again

(WSAZ) - The latest metric map is making some high school football teams scramble to get final regular season games. With Mingo County in the red both Bluefield at Mingo Central and Tug Valley at Wirt County are canceled. The Tug Valley Panthers won’t be able to play in the post-season because they don’t have the required 4 games played. Two other games are off because of Wayne County being in the orange and they are Spring Valley at Hurricane and Wayne at Poca.

The following games are canceled because they involve teams in gold counties:

Winfield at St. Albans – (Tuesday)

George Washington at Winfield

Buffalo at Wahama

Logan at Herbert Hoover

James Monroe at Summers County

Williamstown at Magnolia

The Scott boys soccer season is still alive as they went from orange to yellow which means their Sunday Class AA/A regional final at Point Pleasant is back on.

