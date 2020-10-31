Man arrested after stealing ambulance in Lawrence County, Ohio

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after stealing a Lawrence County EMS ambulance from St. Mary’s Medical Center Saturday morning.

Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says Jermon R. Webb, 39, of Huntington, was arrested following a short pursuit.

This pursuit consisted of Webb stopping at 18th street and Commerce Avenue and proceeding to jump out of the ambulance and flee on foot, according to Cornwell.

Webb has been charged with driving under the influence and additional charges are pending.

(Original 10/31/2020)

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An ambulance was stolen from St. Mary’s Medical Center overnight.

Cabell County dispatchers say it was a Lawrence County, Ohio ambulance that had taken someone to the hospital.

A person got behind the wheel of the ambulance and drove it away this morning around 1:45 a.m.

Huntington Police were able to stop the ambulance a couple blocks away and return it to the hospital.

There is no confirmed information on any arrests at this time.

