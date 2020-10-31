Money available from legal settlement involving babies born to addicted mothers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Money is available for children who were exposed to opioids in the womb.

Attorneys are working to make a final push to alert the guardians of all children who qualify.

According to a news release, the funds will be set aside in a New York Bankruptcy proceeding involving Perdue Pharma for certain children born in West Virginia with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) from October 2016 through today.

A group of attorneys for the children has been able to gain access to a database of the children. During the last few months, lawyers have been working with court appointed advocates for the children to send notices.

But, according to a news release, “a significant amount of the mailings were returned.”

However, Jesse Forbes, one of the attorneys on the case, explains the window of time is closing to ensure the children who qualify get a part of the settlement.

“It’s not too late but if steps aren’t taken to file for these kids soon there may be no recovery,” Forbes said. “Many children born with NAS will have lifelong problems and the Purdue bankruptcy has provided a process to help with these issues. Everyone knows West Virginia is the epicenter of this epidemic, but these kids are unfortunately the forgotten victims of the carnage opioids leave in their wake. We hope that by getting them into the claims process we can help make sure that our West Virginia children are not forgotten in these national settlements.”

Forbes went on to say, “The money in the bankruptcy estate is being divided up. These children are the most innocent and helpless victims of the opioid epidemic. They deserve to be recognized as such, but we can’t help them if their parents and guardians don’t know about or don’t act on the information we’re providing.”

Parents and guardians of children born with opioid dependency may call 1-833-682-3060, email notice@stopnas.com or visit www.stopnas.com . For more information about these ongoing proceedings.

