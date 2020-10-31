Advertisement

New school map; Mingo red, 5 orange

The map highlights what each county is able to offer for learning for the upcoming week.
The map highlights what each county is able to offer for learning for the upcoming week.(wsaz)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The updated color-coding system for school and school activities shows Mingo in the red while Wyoming County moves to orange from red on the school map.

Mingo’s red status means in-person learning has been cancelled for the fourth week in a row.

Boone County will transition back to yellow from orange for this week.

Wayne, Wyoming, Upshur, Morgan and Berkeley counties are orange for this week.

Wirt County and Braxton County will transition back to gold from orange.

The map shows 10 counties labeled gold for the upcoming week.

Kanawha County will transition from gold to green labeled in last week’s school map update while Putnam County will move from green to gold.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
State health officials say 2,915 new cases bring the state’s overall total to 215,697.

Local

West Virginia voters laud Trump for trying to save coal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters say they are attracted to Trump’s “America First” slogan and anti-abortion stance. And they think he’s the only one standing in the way of the entire industry closing down.

Local

Man arrested after stealing ambulance in Lawrence County, Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says Jermon R. Webb, 39, of Huntington, was arrested following a short pursuit.

Local

Lawrence County, Ohio ambulance stolen overnight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A person got behind the wheel of the ambulance and drove it away Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 470 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,941 new cases, 15 more deaths

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest deaths bring the state’s overall death toll to 1,476 residents.

VOD Recordings

East Carter vs Boyd County highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Belfry vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

West Carter vs. Russell highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Rowan County vs Ashland highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news