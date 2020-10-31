New school map; Mingo red, 5 orange

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The updated color-coding system for school and school activities shows Mingo in the red while Wyoming County moves to orange from red on the school map.

Mingo’s red status means in-person learning has been cancelled for the fourth week in a row.

Boone County will transition back to yellow from orange for this week.

Wayne, Wyoming, Upshur, Morgan and Berkeley counties are orange for this week.

Wirt County and Braxton County will transition back to gold from orange.

The map shows 10 counties labeled gold for the upcoming week.

Kanawha County will transition from gold to green labeled in last week’s school map update while Putnam County will move from green to gold.

