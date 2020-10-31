Person found with gunshot wound in Dunbar

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement officers are investigating after a person was found Friday night with a gunshot wound.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the victim had been shot in the arm.

The person was found on Virginia Street, but it is unknown where the shooting actually happened.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m.

Additional information is unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

