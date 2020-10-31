Advertisement

Republican and Democratic parties give their final message to voters

President Trump’s record in the White House is on the ballot. That’s what the national parties are saying just a few days before Election Day.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As voters cast their final ballots, the national parties are still vying for their support.

We spoke with Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director, David Bergstein, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, ahead of Election Day to hear their final push for their candidates.

McDaniel said Republicans are touting President Donald Trump’s economic record in the White House.

“This is a president who understands how to grow jobs and get our economy humming," She said. "And that’s something Americans really care about.”

Democrats are making this election about President Trump too- trying to use his record against him- calling it a failure.

Bergstein said he believes this message will help bring Republicans to their side.

“There is a wide coalition of support behind Joe Biden," Bergstein said. "You’ve got independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans who are all fed up.”

Both parties are asking Americans to show up on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna keep on pushing till election day to make sure we turn out every voter we need to win," Bergstein said.

“We are absolutely seeing this race be very tight, so everyone needs to get out and vote," McDaniel said.

Recent national polls from Morning Consult and the Cook Political Report favor Joe Biden to win the election.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSAZ NOW

WSAZ Now Desk | Decision 2020: Huntington mayoral race

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
With less than two weeks until Election Day, the WSAZ Now Desk is taking a look at the Huntington mayoral race.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for Huntington Council-At-Large

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate for Huntington Council-At-Large was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including goals and priorities for the city of Huntington, top two problems in the city and dealing with the issues of dilapidated housing.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 18

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 17

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 16

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years