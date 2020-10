RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The West Carter Comets won in dramatic fashion Friday night over Russell 25-21. They scored on a last second hail mary to get the win after getting the ball from an onsides kick with :20 left in the game. They have one regular season game to go before the playoffs start. Here are the highlights from Football Friday Night.

