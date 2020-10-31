Suspect injured after officer-involved shooting with troopers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is in the hospital after shots were fired with troopers Saturday in Pike County.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say it started as a call to find a car being driven by a man who had warrants out for his arrest.

Investigators say they stopped the man on US 119, who soon sped off leading to a pursuit onto KY 881 in the Varney area.

During the pursuit, the driver left the car because the terrain was too rough.

Troopers say at this point, the man turned toward them with a gun, and shots were fired.

Austin Fields, 29, from Varney was airlifted to Pikeville Medical Center and is also charged with with two counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer, and additional charges are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

