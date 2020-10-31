Advertisement

Weekend wows and woes!

Daylight savings time ends this weekend
Standard Time returns at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
Standard Time returns at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 (WOWT)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Weekend forecast has ups and downs

It’s one of our favorite weekends of the year. This year Halloween with a full moon and the ending of daylight savings time (clocks back 1 hour Saturday night) coming together during a pandemic to make for a spooky weather forecast.

Let’s start out on Saturday morning when dense valley fog will shroud river valleys and make the trip north to Morgantown for 'Eers fans a slower than normal affair. The added twist will be a frosted rooftop and car windshield dawn for early morning anglers and hunters heading out to the woods and lake.

In mid-autumn fog can be stubborn to burn away but by 10am the region should bask in the glow of a bright and sunny day. Highs will range in the mid-50s at Milan-Puskar Stadium to closer to 60 here at home.

Sunday will turn windy with a mid-morning thru early afternoon shower risk. The winds will huff and puff much of the day hitting 40 miles per hour at times. Listen for the wind all day long with some power flickers possible right through Football Night in America.

Sunday night colder air will pour in and as it does rain will change to snow in the mountains where a covering of snow is likely into Monday morning. There is also a chance a few flurries could fly into the Kanawha and Ohio Valleys without an accumulation.

Sunday’s temperature will make the 50s before tailing off by day’s end. By Monday morning a hard freeze will settle in and zap any tender plants ending the official growing season.

Monday afternoon’s sunshine will be offset by a chilly breeze as temperatures stay in the 40s all day long.

Election day will dawn with patchy frost and lows near 32 before a nice warming and drying trend sets in for the rest of the week. Highs back to 60s for most of the first week of November.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Showers Depart, The Cold Has A Turn

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Zeta is gone after dropping 1"-2" of rain on the region. Now a drying, cooling period is ahead.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 22 hours ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a look at improving weather before a deep chill hits early next week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | One-Two Punch Of Rain

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Hurricane Zeta is set to provide the region with the wettest weather of the fall. Tony headlines a rainy day ahead.

Latest News

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the forecast runs the gamut from Zeta's leftover rains to an arctic front moving through early next week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Drab, But Better Than Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
A warm and humid flow of air from the Gulf and a stalled front will provide the conduits for a Thursday soaker. Tony headlines the rainy weather to come

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a mixed-bag forecast going into the spookiest night of the year and beyond.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Gloom Alert This Week

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Drew Narsutis
Following a weekend characterized by clouds, cool temperatures, and occasional rain showers, the start of the upcoming work week will continue to see plentiful cloud cover, although temperatures will make an effort to warm up through mid-week before crashing down again. Rain chances will be spotty at first before becoming more widespread by mid-week.