Weekend wows and woes!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Weekend forecast has ups and downs

It’s one of our favorite weekends of the year. This year Halloween with a full moon and the ending of daylight savings time (clocks back 1 hour Saturday night) coming together during a pandemic to make for a spooky weather forecast.

Let’s start out on Saturday morning when dense valley fog will shroud river valleys and make the trip north to Morgantown for 'Eers fans a slower than normal affair. The added twist will be a frosted rooftop and car windshield dawn for early morning anglers and hunters heading out to the woods and lake.

In mid-autumn fog can be stubborn to burn away but by 10am the region should bask in the glow of a bright and sunny day. Highs will range in the mid-50s at Milan-Puskar Stadium to closer to 60 here at home.

Sunday will turn windy with a mid-morning thru early afternoon shower risk. The winds will huff and puff much of the day hitting 40 miles per hour at times. Listen for the wind all day long with some power flickers possible right through Football Night in America.

Sunday night colder air will pour in and as it does rain will change to snow in the mountains where a covering of snow is likely into Monday morning. There is also a chance a few flurries could fly into the Kanawha and Ohio Valleys without an accumulation.

Sunday’s temperature will make the 50s before tailing off by day’s end. By Monday morning a hard freeze will settle in and zap any tender plants ending the official growing season.

Monday afternoon’s sunshine will be offset by a chilly breeze as temperatures stay in the 40s all day long.

Election day will dawn with patchy frost and lows near 32 before a nice warming and drying trend sets in for the rest of the week. Highs back to 60s for most of the first week of November.

