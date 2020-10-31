Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

West Virginia DHHR confirms 470 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
West Virginia DHHR confirms 470 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.(AP images)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 470 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 24,460 and death toll to 457.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old female from Logan County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County.

“The loss of more West Virginians is truly heartbreaking,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to prevent this deadly virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,665), Boone (404), Braxton (71), Brooke (243), Cabell (1,526), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (794), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (143), Hancock (234), Hardy (108), Harrison (680), Jackson (410), Jefferson (622), Kanawha (3,799), Lewis (105), Lincoln (260), Logan (796), Marion (410), Marshall (404), Mason (179), McDowell (128), Mercer (794), Mineral (239), Mingo (648), Monongalia (2,348), Monroe (264), Morgan (156), Nicholas (191), Ohio (604), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (214), Putnam (952), Raleigh (855), Randolph (425), Ritchie (48), Roane (115), Summers (135), Taylor (172), Tucker (66), Tyler (48), Upshur (276), Wayne (612), Webster (36), Wetzel (205), Wirt (56), Wood (671), Wyoming (331).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

