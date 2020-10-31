Advertisement

West Virginia voters laud Trump for trying to save coal

These voters say they are attracted to Trump’s “America First” slogan and anti-abortion stance. And they think he’s the only one standing in the way of the entire industry closing down.
These voters say they are attracted to Trump’s “America First” slogan and anti-abortion stance. And they think he’s the only one standing in the way of the entire industry closing down.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - Four years after Donald Trump donned a miner’s helmet at a West Virginia campaign rally and vowed to save a dying industry, coal has not come roaring back.

The fuel has been outmatched against cheaper, cleaner natural gas and renewable energy. But many West Virginians applaud the president’s efforts and remain loyal as he seeks a second term.

These voters say they are attracted to Trump’s “America First” slogan and anti-abortion stance. And they think he’s the only one standing in the way of the entire industry closing down.

West Virginia has lost nearly a third of its remaining full-time coal jobs since 2014.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man arrested after stealing ambulance in Lawrence County, Ohio

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says Jermon R. Webb, 39, of Huntington, was arrested following a short pursuit.

Local

Lawrence County, Ohio ambulance stolen overnight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
A person got behind the wheel of the ambulance and drove it away Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR confirms 470 new positive cases and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

Local

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,941 new cases, 15 more deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest deaths bring the state’s overall death toll to 1,476 residents.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

East Carter vs Boyd County highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Belfry vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

West Carter vs. Russell highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Rowan County vs Ashland highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Nitro vs Logan highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

St. Albans vs Sissonville highlights

Updated: 15 hours ago
11 O'clock news