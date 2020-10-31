Woman dies in Pike County, Ky. crash

VIRGIE, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman from Pikeville died Friday in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer, Kentucky State Police said.

The accident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Friday on U.S. 23 in Virgie.

Troopers say Loretta Kiser, 69, of Pikeville, was headed north in a 2018 Ford Focus. She attempted to turn onto Caney Drive and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer driven by a Tennessee man.

Kiser was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County coroner.

The tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury.

