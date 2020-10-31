Advertisement

Woman dies in Pike County, Ky. crash

A woman from Pikeville died Friday in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Virgie, Kentucky.
A woman from Pikeville died Friday in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in Virgie, Kentucky.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGIE, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman from Pikeville died Friday in a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer, Kentucky State Police said.

The accident was reported around 1:10 p.m. Friday on U.S. 23 in Virgie.

Troopers say Loretta Kiser, 69, of Pikeville, was headed north in a 2018 Ford Focus. She attempted to turn onto Caney Drive and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer driven by a Tennessee man.

Kiser was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County coroner.

The tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Three people shot in Oak Hill; two arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The victims and suspects are part of the same family.

Local

Money available from legal settlement involving babies born to addicted mothers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Attorneys are working to make a final push to alert the guardians of all children who qualify.

Forecast

Weekend wows and woes!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
From a tame and temperate Saturday to a windswept and chilly Sunday, this weekend will keep us on our toes. Tony has the ups and downs of the forecast.

Local

Person found with gunshot wound in Dunbar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The person was found on Virginia Street, but it is unknown where the shooting actually happened.

Latest News

News

Parents of special needs children eligible for remote tutoring grants in Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago
Parents of special needs children eligible for remote tutoring grants in Ohio

News

Medical professional urging flu shots as cases reported in eastern Ky.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
“This year is more important than any other year in the history of us giving the influenza vaccine or the flu shot,” said Dr. Fares Khater, an infectious disease specialist with Appalachian Regional Hospital.

News

Charleston Police enforcing work zone speed limits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Many drivers are not following the 40 mph work zone limit near Oakwood Road along Corridor G.

News

Charleston Police enforcing work zone speed limits

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Parents of special needs children eligible for grant funding in Ohio

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
Parents may qualify for up to $1,500 in grants toward tutoring.

Local

W.Va. Gov. Justice presents $2.3 million check to Thundercloud broadband project

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The project, a combined effort among the city of Huntington, Mountain Health, Marshall University and others to bring high-speed internet to the area, also has received federal funding.