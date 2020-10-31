Advertisement

WVU whips Kansas State

WVU beats Kansas State Saturday afternoon by a final of 37-10
WVU beats Kansas State Saturday afternoon by a final of 37-10(AP Images)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers manhandled #16 Kansas State Saturday afternoon in Morgantown by a final score of 37-10. After a low scoring first quarter that ended up 3-3, WVU erupted for 21 points in the 2nd quarter and then shut out the Wildcats the entire second half.

Quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns on the day while Leddie Brown ran for 102 yards and a score. The Mountaineers doubled up Kansas State in total offense as well outgaining them 485-225. The Mountaineer defense allowed just 41 yards of offense.

WVU improves to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 as they play at Texas next Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pikeville loses on the road

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
The Pikeville Panthers lost to Lexington Christian Friday night in Kentucky high school football

Sports

East Carter edges Boyd County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
East Carter beats Boyd County by a final of 18-17 in Kentucky high school football

Sports

Johnson Central tops Belfry

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Golden Eagles pound Pirates Friday night in Kentucky high school football

Sports

Russell beats West Carter

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
West Carter wins on last second touchdown Friday night.

Latest News

Sports

Ashland rocks Rowan County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ashland remains unbeaten in 2020 after beating Rowan County Friday night

Sports

Logan gets 1st win of 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Logan beats Man Friday night in WV high school football

Sports

Sissonville solidifies top spot in Class AA

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Sissonville beats St. Albans Friday night in WV high school football

VOD Recordings

East Carter vs Boyd County highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

VOD Recordings

Belfry vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 17 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Sports

HHS falls to Bridgeport

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Indians top HHS Friday night