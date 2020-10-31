WVU whips Kansas State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Mountaineers manhandled #16 Kansas State Saturday afternoon in Morgantown by a final score of 37-10. After a low scoring first quarter that ended up 3-3, WVU erupted for 21 points in the 2nd quarter and then shut out the Wildcats the entire second half.

Quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns on the day while Leddie Brown ran for 102 yards and a score. The Mountaineers doubled up Kansas State in total offense as well outgaining them 485-225. The Mountaineer defense allowed just 41 yards of offense.

WVU improves to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 as they play at Texas next Saturday.

