23 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Twenty- three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Sunday, saying the cases range in age from 17 to 84 years old.

A woman in her 60′s is in hospital isolation, the 22 other cases are isolating at home.

Health officials are continuing to advise that those who attended the Tri State Revival of Hope held from Oct. 16 to 18 at the House of Grace and the Riverfront could have been in contact to positive COVID-19 cases.

If you attended that event, you should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting tested.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported 781 positive cases, of those, 542 have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.