Advertisement

Beshear says Kentuckians should be ‘alarmed’ by record week of COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, 1,423 new cases were recorded, raising the state’s total number of cases to 108,642.
On Sunday, 1,423 new cases were recorded, raising the state’s total number of cases to 108,642.(AP)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - After another record week of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear says everyone should be alarmed.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

On Sunday, 1,423 new cases were recorded, raising the state’s total number of cases to 108,642.

Johnson County was among the top five counties in Kentucky with the most cases Sunday.

The Commissioner of the Dept. for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack says he has noticed several eastern Kentucky counties go to the red zone last week. He says at the same time, those exact counties were reporting flu cases.

“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses," said Dr. Stack. "Avoid gatherings. If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And, clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”

Four deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,489.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Supreme Court changes fuel moves to protect abortion access

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Planned Parenthood has made moves to serve more women in Missouri and Kentucky.

Local

Hard-hitting U.S. Senate race headlines Kentucky election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Headlining the election is the hard-hitting race between Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

News

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority seeing more cases of COVID-19 in employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Before this, they have experienced six positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

News

COVID-19 cases on the rise at Huntington High

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This comes after another positive case was reported Sunday Afternoon.

Latest News

Local

Over 30,000 ballots cast Saturday in West Virginia; early voting and absentee voting numbers released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
32,000 ballots were cast on October 31, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner.

Breaking

UPDATE | Two dead, 6 hurt in Meigs County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers say it happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. 33 just west of Tornado Road.

Local

Closure extended for Greenup County Courthouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Voters may still vote by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the outside on the detention center side of the building.

Breaking

Winds huff and puff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
November is known for the "winds of fall" and right on schedule now that we have switched the calendar and fallen back, the winds are here!

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 423 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

Local

Kanawha County deputies work overtime on Halloween

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Deputies patrol rural communities in Kanawha County.