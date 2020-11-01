Beshear says Kentuckians should be ‘alarmed’ by record week of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - After another record week of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear says everyone should be alarmed.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

On Sunday, 1,423 new cases were recorded, raising the state’s total number of cases to 108,642.

Johnson County was among the top five counties in Kentucky with the most cases Sunday.

The Commissioner of the Dept. for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack says he has noticed several eastern Kentucky counties go to the red zone last week. He says at the same time, those exact counties were reporting flu cases.

“Having multiple viruses actively circulating at the same time makes the situation even more difficult, but we have effective defenses that work for these and other viruses," said Dr. Stack. "Avoid gatherings. If you’re around people, remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household. Wear a face mask. Wash your hands thoroughly. Avoid touching your eyes and mouth. And, clean surfaces with sanitizing wipes or a chlorine bleach solution. It’s a highly effective killer of germs of all sorts.”

Four deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,489.

