Closure extended for Greenup County Courthouse

Voters may still vote by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the outside on the detention center side of the building.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP, Ky (WSAZ) - The Greenup County Courthouse will remain closed through Wednesday November 4th following recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Health, according to County Judge Executive Robert W. Carpenter.

In a press release from Greenup Public Safety, Judge Carpenter’s decision was based off of Greenup’s COVID-19 status. The county was moved to Red Status at 26.1 Saturday evening.

Voters may still vote by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the outside on the detention center side of the building.

“We will reevaluate our status Tuesday afternoon November 3, 2020 and will make a decision to reopen following the recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Health. As for now, we will plan on reopening Wednesday November 4, 2020.”, Judge Carpenter said.

This closure does not include the Greenup County Courthouse Annex. The courthouse will make a decision on whether or not that portion will be closed as well.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

