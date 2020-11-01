Advertisement

COVID-19 cases on the rise at Huntington High

This comes after another positive case was reported Sunday Afternoon.
Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another individual at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

That’s according to Director of Communications, Jedd Flowers, who also says this individual was last at school on Thursday, October 29th.

On that same day, 14 students were asked to quarantine after a separate positive test result at the school.

That individual last attended school on Wednesday, October 28th.

Contact tracing has been conducted for both positive cases at the school, as of now, 16 total student have been asked to quarantine.

Huntington High School remains opened and on the blended learning schedule.

