Fairland and Ironton advance in playoffs

Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WSAZ) - It’s on to the Elite 8 for both the Fairland Dragons and Ironton Fighting Tigers as they won Saturday night in the respective regions. Fairland beat Coal Grove by a final of xx-xx as they are advancing to the Division VI quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Ironton Fighting Tigers season is still alive as they edged Harvest Prep by a score of 21-14. Here the highlights from both games that aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

