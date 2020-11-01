Fairland and Ironton advance in playoffs

(WSAZ) - It’s on to the Elite 8 for both the Fairland Dragons and Ironton Fighting Tigers as they won Saturday night in the respective regions. Fairland beat Coal Grove by a final of xx-xx as they are advancing to the Division VI quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the Ironton Fighting Tigers season is still alive as they edged Harvest Prep by a score of 21-14. Here the highlights from both games that aired on WSAZ Saturday night.

