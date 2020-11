MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - First responders are on scene of a fatal crash in Meigs County, Ohio.

Dispatchers say it happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. 33 just west of Tornado Road.

The area is closed at this time.

No further details are available right now.

