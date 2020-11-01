Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Quiet week of weather ahead

By Andy Chilian
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following Sunday’s strong winds and accumulating mountain snow, a quiet weather pattern will be in place for the rest of the week, with plentiful sunshine and increasingly warming temperatures. In fact, high temperatures will likely reach 10 to 15 degrees above average by the upcoming weekend.

The strongest winds seen much of Sunday will slowly diminish after sunset (now at 5:30 PM), but a breeze still lingers for the remainder of the evening into the overnight hours. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a few flurries that could fly across the lower elevations. Meanwhile, the mountains will see their first accumulating snow of the season, with up to 6 inches of fresh powder at the ski slopes. Low temperatures will be quite cold, falling to the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will see plentiful sunshine, but the afternoon stays chilly as highs only reach the upper 40s. A stiff westerly breeze will persist, although winds will not be as strong as on Sunday.

Election Day on Tuesday provides fantastic weather to go out and vote if you have not been able to already. High temperatures will reach the 60-degree mark with plenty of sunshine.

Sunny and dry weather continues on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The sun will be a bit more obscured on Thursday by some high clouds moving across the region, but the day remains pleasant enough with continued dry and warm conditions as highs reach the upper 60s.

Decent sunshine returns with unseasonably warm temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Highs top out around 70 degrees.

High temperatures will rise to the mid 70s on Sunday with still a good deal of sunshine.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Active Sunday, then long period of tranquil weather

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
The title pretty much says it all. A strong cold front sweeping across the region on Sunday will bring active weather including showers, gusty winds, and even the season’s first accumulating snow to the mountains. After that, quiet weather will be the norm through the rest of the week ahead, with increasingly warming temperatures.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Weather provides treats this Halloween

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
After a week stuck in the clouds, sunshine finally returns in full for Halloween. This will be temporarily interrupted on Sunday by clouds and showers as a cold front crosses, then sunshine returns and will dominate through the remainder of the week ahead with warming temperatures.

Weather

Tony's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said a roller coaster pattern is setting in, especially involving temperatures after Daylight Savings ends this weekend.

Forecast

Weekend wows and woes!

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
From a tame and temperate Saturday to a windswept and chilly Sunday, this weekend will keep us on our toes. Tony has the ups and downs of the forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Showers Depart, The Cold Has A Turn

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Zeta is gone after dropping 1"-2" of rain on the region. Now a drying, cooling period is ahead.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a look at improving weather before a deep chill hits early next week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | One-Two Punch Of Rain

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Hurricane Zeta is set to provide the region with the wettest weather of the fall. Tony headlines a rainy day ahead.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the forecast runs the gamut from Zeta's leftover rains to an arctic front moving through early next week.