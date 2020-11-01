First Warning Forecast | Quiet week of weather ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following Sunday’s strong winds and accumulating mountain snow, a quiet weather pattern will be in place for the rest of the week, with plentiful sunshine and increasingly warming temperatures. In fact, high temperatures will likely reach 10 to 15 degrees above average by the upcoming weekend.

The strongest winds seen much of Sunday will slowly diminish after sunset (now at 5:30 PM), but a breeze still lingers for the remainder of the evening into the overnight hours. Expect a partly cloudy sky with a few flurries that could fly across the lower elevations. Meanwhile, the mountains will see their first accumulating snow of the season, with up to 6 inches of fresh powder at the ski slopes. Low temperatures will be quite cold, falling to the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will see plentiful sunshine, but the afternoon stays chilly as highs only reach the upper 40s. A stiff westerly breeze will persist, although winds will not be as strong as on Sunday.

Election Day on Tuesday provides fantastic weather to go out and vote if you have not been able to already. High temperatures will reach the 60-degree mark with plenty of sunshine.

Sunny and dry weather continues on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The sun will be a bit more obscured on Thursday by some high clouds moving across the region, but the day remains pleasant enough with continued dry and warm conditions as highs reach the upper 60s.

Decent sunshine returns with unseasonably warm temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Highs top out around 70 degrees.

High temperatures will rise to the mid 70s on Sunday with still a good deal of sunshine.

