Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is warning those in the commonwealth of a possible scam preying on those who may have filed for unemployment.
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”
Beshear said that emails using this address may potentially be used to gain access to personal information.
A series of tweets recommends what Kentuckians should do to avoid the scam, including:
- Only responding to emails with an address ending in “ky.gov” and clearly marked from an employee of the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.
- Know that emails from the Office of Unemployment Insurance will never ask someone to click a link.
- Unless contact is initiated with the US Department of Labor, emails about unemployment claims should not come from the US DOL.
