Advertisement

Hard-hitting U.S. Senate race headlines Kentucky election

Headlining the election is the hard-hitting race between Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
Headlining the election is the hard-hitting race between Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s pandemic-altered campaign is in its closing days. Republicans are looking to reassert their dominance in the Bluegrass State.

Democrats are angling to tap into suburban support to make inroads in a state where they have struggled in recent years.

After weeks of mail-in balloting and early in-person voting, traditional Election Day voting takes place Tuesday as Kentuckians choose their congressional and state legislative lineups.

Headlining the election is the hard-hitting race between Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority seeing more cases of COVID-19 in employees

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Before this, they have experienced six positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

News

COVID-19 cases on the rise at Huntington High

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This comes after another positive case was reported Sunday Afternoon.

Local

Over 30,000 ballots cast Saturday in West Virginia; early voting and absentee voting numbers released

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
32,000 ballots were cast on October 31, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner.

Breaking

UPDATE | Two dead, 6 hurt in Meigs County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers say it happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. 33 just west of Tornado Road.

Latest News

Local

Closure extended for Greenup County Courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Voters may still vote by entering the Fiscal Court Room from the outside on the detention center side of the building.

Breaking

Winds huff and puff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
November is known for the "winds of fall" and right on schedule now that we have switched the calendar and fallen back, the winds are here!

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 423 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

Local

Kanawha County deputies work overtime on Halloween

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Deputies patrol rural communities in Kanawha County.

VOD Recordings

Fairland & Ironton win Saturday night

Updated: 18 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

Hazmat situation contained at water plant

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A hazmat situation reported Saturday at the South Point Water Plant has been contained.