Hazmat situation contained at water plant

A hazmat situation reported Saturday at the South Point Water Plant has been contained.
A hazmat situation reported Saturday at the South Point Water Plant has been contained.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A hazmat situation reported Saturday at the South Point Water Plant has been contained.

Officials with the South Point Fire Dept. say they and several other agencies including the Lawrence County Hazmat Team responded to the call.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin says a leaky fitting on the chlorine tank. Gaskin says the air was quickly cleared and the leak fixed.

Fire crews say no injuries were reported.

