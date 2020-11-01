Kanawha County deputies work overtime on Halloween

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even on this unusual Halloween Polly Horan said she gave out the same amount of candy she does every year in DuPont City.

“I haven’t noticed any slow down or anything tonight,” said Horan.

Deputy Matt Oakley patrolled their community. He said the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has about 50 percent more deputies patrolling rural areas in the county on Halloween.

“We are out in the east end of the county right now we are in Malden,” Oakley said as he waived to trick-or-treaters.

Oakley says it is about giving the community a sense of security when kids are in a more unpredictable environment outside.

“So not only are we out here to be highly visible for everyone that is out trick or treating but we are also out here to help patrols with the regular influx of calls that come,” said Oakley.

Oakley works overtime in addition to the regular patrols scheduled for Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. He is on the lookout for anyone that may look suspicious while trick-or-treaters line the sidewalks.

Oakley said most of their calls come after trick-or-treat is over especially with Halloween falling on a full moon this year.

“There’s a superstition that the calls are crazier on full moons,” said Oakley. “So there is a combination of you got the holiday going on, you got the full moon, and you have COVID-19 related stuff. People are stuck in their houses with family members that maybe don’t necessarily get along.”

Oakley and the other deputies will answer calls through the night.

Polly said some things are different for their trick-or-treat and COVID this year.

“We normally do hotdogs for the community but this year because of COVID we did not do that,” said Polly.

