Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority seeing more cases of COVID-19 in employees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more Kanawha County Employees have tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend.

That’s according to management at Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

“All necessary personal protective equipment is being utilized by our personnel, responding to the public in need of emergency medical assistance,” said Monica Mason, Deputy Director and Chief Medical Officer. All measures to clean workspaces are underway, and affected individuals are being quarantined, Mason said. Contact tracing is also being conducted.

Since the start of the pandemic eight positive cases have been reported at KCEAA.

Executive Director Joe Lynch asked that people keep these employees and their family in their thoughts and prayers.

