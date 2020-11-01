Over 30,000 ballots cast in West Virginia; early voting and absentee voting numbers released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, has released an update on early voting and absentee voting numbers in the Mountain State.

32,000 ballots were cast on October 31.

As of November 1, the total number of early voters is marked at 252,776. This total includes 111,700 from Republican voters, 85,033 from Democrat voters, and 56,043 votes from other political parties.

The total of absentee votes have reached a total of 135,969, as of November 1. This total includes 34,028 Republican votes, 76,284 Democrat votes, and 25,657 votes from other political parties.

88.9% of absentee ballots have been returned.

The General Election is on November 3.

