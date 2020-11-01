Advertisement

Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday.

It’s centered 270 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go. It ends Nov. 30.

In 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Fairland & Ironton win Saturday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

National

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

Local

Hazmat situation contained at water plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A hazmat situation reported Saturday at the South Point Water Plant has been contained.

Local

Governor Beshear warns of unemployment email scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Beshear said Kentuckians need to be on the lookout for scammers sending emails with the address “PUA@unemployment.usdol.gov.”

Latest News

Local

Suspect injured after officer-involved shooting with troopers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A man is in the hospital after shots were fired with troopers Saturday in Pike County.

National

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 1,986 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,986 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 107,219 cases.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.

Local

New school map; Mingo red, 5 orange

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
One county is red in this week's map update.