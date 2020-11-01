Advertisement

West Virginia COVID-19 update

West Virginia DHHR reports 423 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 423 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 24,883 and death toll to 457.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,692), Boone (408), Braxton (73), Brooke (249), Cabell (1,548), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (796), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (217), Hampshire (144), Hancock (242), Hardy (108), Harrison (682), Jackson (411), Jefferson (626), Kanawha (3,828), Lewis (110), Lincoln (263), Logan (801), Marion (419), Marshall (420), Mason (182), McDowell (131), Mercer (803), Mineral (244), Mingo (654), Monongalia (2,363), Monroe (266), Morgan (157), Nicholas (191), Ohio (638), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (225), Putnam (981), Raleigh (866), Randolph (429), Ritchie (53), Roane (116), Summers (140), Taylor (172), Tucker (67), Tyler (55), Upshur (277), Wayne (626), Webster (36), Wetzel (229), Wirt (56), Wood (720), Wyoming (359).

