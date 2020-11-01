Advertisement

Winds huff and puff

Localized power flickers/outs
Chaotic winds set to blow all afternoon long(KXII)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s a windswept afternoon across the region as a colder brand of air is blowing into town on the heels of a blustery northwest flow. Latest observations in Ohio from Cincinnati (Bengals and Joe Burrow at home) to Cleveland (Browns will play amidst chaotic swirling rain and snow showers on Lake Erie) show winds gusting past 40 miles per hour.

Oddly the mechanism to turn our winds even stronger than this morning (so far gusts have be in the 30-35 mph range) will be the return of afternoon sunshine. The sun will act to mix a powerful ribbon of air in the heavens down to the ground. Don’t be surprised to hear of a wind gust of 45 even 50 miles per hour when Andy reports on the 6pm news.

These afternoon winds have power flicker and even outage capabilities especially in the hills where recent rains have the ground wet. With leaves on the trees capable of “grabbing” those winds like a catcher’s mitt, trees that face the west will be susceptible to being bent over perhaps onto power lines. In addition a major leaf fall is already underway and will rape may trees of their mast.

Another quirk, as the sun returns the temperature will be falling steadily all afternoon. So morning highs near 60 will tumble into the 40s and then the 30s as the sunsets.

That will set the region up for a few snow flurries this evening (snow accumulations will be common in the WV mountains) followed by an overnight hard freeze. School bell temperatures on Monday morning will be in the 20s with even a few flakes of snow in the air in a preview of winter!

