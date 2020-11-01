WVSSAC releases 2020 soccer state tournament pairings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Point Pleasant beat Scott Sunday afternoon 1-0, that was the final piece in the WVSSAC needed to complete the state tournament puzzle. The semi-final games are at the YMCA Sports Complex in Beckley Friday November 6th with the state final games Saturday November 7th. Here’s the complete schedule.

Boys Class AAA:

No. 1 George Washington vs. No. 4 Jefferson – 9 a.m.

No. 2 Cabell Midland vs. No. 3 University – Noon

Championship – 10 a.m.

Girls Class AAA:

No. 1 Parkersburg South vs. No. 4 Jefferson – 4 p.m.

No. 2 Wheeling Park vs. No. 3 George Washington – 7 p.m.

Championship – 1:30 p.m.

Boys Class AA-A:

No. 1 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 4 Herbert Hoover – 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 3 Point Pleasant – 7:30 p.m.

Championship – 1 p.m.

Girls Class AA-A:

No. 1 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 4 Philip Barbour – 9:30 a.m.

No. 2 Williamstown vs. No. 3 Fairmont Senior – 12:30 p.m.

Championship – 9:30 a.m.

