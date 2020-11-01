Advertisement

WVSSAC releases 2020 soccer state tournament pairings

George Washington is sending two teams to state final four while the Midland boys team won over Hurricane Tuesday night.
George Washington is sending two teams to state final four while the Midland boys team won over Hurricane Tuesday night.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Point Pleasant beat Scott Sunday afternoon 1-0, that was the final piece in the WVSSAC needed to complete the state tournament puzzle. The semi-final games are at the YMCA Sports Complex in Beckley Friday November 6th with the state final games Saturday November 7th. Here’s the complete schedule.

Boys Class AAA:

No. 1 George Washington vs. No. 4 Jefferson – 9 a.m.

No. 2 Cabell Midland vs. No. 3 University – Noon

Championship – 10 a.m.

Girls Class AAA:

No. 1 Parkersburg South vs. No. 4 Jefferson – 4 p.m.

No. 2 Wheeling Park vs. No. 3 George Washington – 7 p.m.

Championship – 1:30 p.m.

Boys Class AA-A:

No. 1 Fairmont Senior vs. No. 4 Herbert Hoover – 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 3 Point Pleasant – 7:30 p.m.

Championship – 1 p.m.

Girls Class AA-A:

No. 1 Charleston Catholic vs. No. 4 Philip Barbour – 9:30 a.m.

No. 2 Williamstown vs. No. 3 Fairmont Senior – 12:30 p.m.

Championship – 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Herd moves up 3 in AP Rankings

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Herd moves up in the latest AP football rankings

Sports

Fairland and Ironton advance in playoffs

Updated: 21 hours ago
Fairland & Ironton are still alive in the Ohio high school playoffs

VOD Recordings

Fairland & Ironton win Saturday night

Updated: 21 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Sports

Latest Metric Map messes with fall sports again

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Almost 2 dozen high school football games are affected by this Saturday's metric map

Latest News

Sports

WVU whips Kansas State

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
WVU wins in Big 12 play against Kansas State

Sports

Kentucky falls to No. 5 Georgia 14-3

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Gatewood completed 15 of 25 passes for 91 yards and added 23 rushing yards

Sports

Pikeville loses on the road

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
The Pikeville Panthers lost to Lexington Christian Friday night in Kentucky high school football

Sports

East Carter edges Boyd County

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
East Carter beats Boyd County by a final of 18-17 in Kentucky high school football

Sports

Johnson Central tops Belfry

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Golden Eagles pound Pirates Friday night in Kentucky high school football

Sports

Russell beats West Carter

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
West Carter wins on last second touchdown Friday night.