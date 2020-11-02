Advertisement

50 years ago: Marshall University plane crash remains nation’s worst sports-related tragedy

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifty years ago, the worst tragedy in college sports devastated our region.

On Nov. 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash.

Sports Director Keith Morehouse takes us from the tragedy to the triumph in “A Change of Seasons: 50 Novembers Ago.”

Join us at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 on WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huntington Mayoral Race: An in-depth look at the candidates

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Democratic Mayor Steve Williams is facing Republican Candidate Scott Caserta in his run for a third term.

Local

Tug Valley High School cheer team hopes to compete in regionals

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Mingo County is the only county in the red on West Virginia's COVID-19 metrics map.

News

Man accused of firing gun during road rage case

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Barry Ratliff is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | How to vote if you are quarantined

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

50 years ago: Marshall University plane crash remains nation’s worse sports-related tragedy

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

Suspicious abandoned house fire investigated in Huntington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Division Street, located in the area of West 6th and 7th avenues.

Video

Happy Healthy Skin Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
Happy Healthy Skin Month

Video

What to do with leftover Halloween candy this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
What to do with leftover Halloween candy this year

Local

Man sentenced in deadly Kanawha County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened November 2018 along MacCorkle Avenue in the Jefferson area.

Local

28 people quarantined from Winfield Middle School due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say they’ve been working with the Putnam County Health Department to contact trace.