50 years ago: Marshall University plane crash remains nation’s worst sports-related tragedy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifty years ago, the worst tragedy in college sports devastated our region.

On Nov. 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash.

Sports Director Keith Morehouse takes us from the tragedy to the triumph in “A Change of Seasons: 50 Novembers Ago.”

Join us at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 on WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.