COVID Outbreak reported at Kanawha County church

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An outbreak has been reported at a church in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville has 27 cases between the church and the daycare.

A spokesperson says that three of the cases are from outside Kanawha County. Adding that in some cases it was discovered that some of the people sickened were not wearing masks.

