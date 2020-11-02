Advertisement

COVID Outbreak reported at Kanawha County church

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An outbreak has been reported at a church in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha Charleston Health Department, Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville has 27 cases between the church and the daycare.

A spokesperson says that three of the cases are from outside Kanawha County. Adding that in some cases it was discovered that some of the people sickened were not wearing masks.

