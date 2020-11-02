Advertisement

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

A 13-year-old in Missouri died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
A 13-year-old in Missouri died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.(CDC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLAN, Mo. (Gray News) - A Missouri eighth-grader died days after his COVID-19 diagnosis, the state’s first child under age 14 to die since the onset of the pandemic.

Washington School District Superintendent Lori VanLeer said in a statement that 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth died from complications of the virus, according to his family. His death came less than two weeks after he last attended classes.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy. His family deserves nothing less,” VanLeer said in the statement. “The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.”

The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Like many Midwestern states, it is seeing a big rise on COVID-19 cases, and many of the illnesses are severe enough to require hospitalization. The state health department on Monday cited 1,659 hospitalizations statewide, eclipsing by 10 the previous record set a day earlier. The state also cited 2,651 more confirmed cases and five additional deaths. All told, Missouri has reported 188,186 confirmed cases and 3,031 deaths from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

28 people quarantined from Winfield Middle School due to COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say they’ve been working with the Putnam County Health Department to contact trace.

News

COVID Outbreak reported at Kanawha County church

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The outbreak was reported at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville.

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

News

Kanawha Co. announces voting precinct change

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kanawha County voters, who normally vote at Edgewood Summit, will once again vote at West Side Middle School.

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

Latest News

News

South Charleston Christmas Parade cancelled

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The 2020 South Charleston Christmas Parade & Santa-fest has been cancelled.

National

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over ‘wife-beater’ claims

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

National

Sen. Mark Warner battles against challenger Daniel Gade in Va. Senate race

Updated: 1 hour ago

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.