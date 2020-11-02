Kanawha Co. announces voting precinct change

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County voters, who normally vote at Edgewood Summit, will once again vote at West Side Middle School.

The move, which is the same as the primary election, will ensure there is enough space for COVID-19 guidelines to be followed.

The location of West Side Middle School is 812 Park Avenue. It is also known as precinct 415, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.

