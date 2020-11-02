KHSAA releases high school football rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (7) 5-2 115 1

2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (3) 6-1 107 5

3. Newport Central Catholic (1) 6-1 103 2

4. Lou. Holy Cross (2) 5-1 86 3

5. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 78 6

6. Paintsville - 5-2 64 4

7. Sayre - 7-0 57 8

8. Raceland - 4-4 41 7

9. Bethlehem - 5-2 26 9

10. Nicholas Co. - 4-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Bishop Brossart 6. Dayton 6. Russellville 5. Ludlow 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (11) 7-1 128 1

2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 116 2

3. Beechwood - 6-2 105 4

4. Somerset - 5-2 79 3

5. West Carter - 7-1 69 7

6. Danville - 4-2 55 8

7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 54 5

8. Murray - 5-3 38 10

9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 30 6

10. Middlesboro - 6-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 9. Caldwell Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Shelby Valley 3.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (8) 8-0 122 1

2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 120 2

3. Belfry (2) 5-3 93 3

4. Mercer Co. - 5-1 84 5

5. Lou. DeSales - 2-2 79 4

6. Bardstown - 6-1 57 8

7. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-2 54 9

8. Taylor Co. - 7-1 45 10

9. Russell - 5-2 39 6

10. Rockcastle Co. - 4-2 15 7

Others receiving votes: LaRue Co. 4. Glasgow 3.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (13) 7-0 130 1

2. Boyle Co. - 6-0 115 2

3. Lou. Central - 5-0 102 3

4. Corbin - 6-1 92 4

5. Franklin Co. - 4-1 76 5

6. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 62 6

7. Russell Co. - 6-0 52 7

8. Holmes - 6-2 36 8

9. Letcher County Central - 5-1 18 10

10. Logan Co. - 4-2 12 NR

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (10) 7-0 125 1

2. South Warren - 5-0 111 2

3. Frederick Douglass (2) 4-1 97 3

4. Owensboro (1) 8-0 87 5

5. Bowling Green - 5-2 79 4

(tie) Scott Co. - 6-0 79 6

7. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 49 7

8. Southwestern - 7-1 37 9

9. North Bullitt - 5-2 24 8

10. Graves Co. - 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 12. Greenwood 1. South Oldham 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (13) 6-0 130 1

2. North Hardin - 7-0 117 2

3. Lou. Male - 5-1 96 3

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 88 4

5. Lex. Bryan Station - 7-1 79 5

6. Lou. St. Xavier - 3-2 66 6

7. Henderson Co. - 5-1 50 7

8. Lou. Ballard - 2-2 34 8

9. Ryle - 5-3 27 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 20 10

Others receiving votes: Dixie Heights 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Apollo 1.

Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 10. Knox Central 7. John Hardin 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1.

