KHSAA releases high school football rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (7) 5-2 115 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (3) 6-1 107 5
3. Newport Central Catholic (1) 6-1 103 2
4. Lou. Holy Cross (2) 5-1 86 3
5. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 78 6
6. Paintsville - 5-2 64 4
7. Sayre - 7-0 57 8
8. Raceland - 4-4 41 7
9. Bethlehem - 5-2 26 9
10. Nicholas Co. - 4-1 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Bishop Brossart 6. Dayton 6. Russellville 5. Ludlow 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (11) 7-1 128 1
2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 116 2
3. Beechwood - 6-2 105 4
4. Somerset - 5-2 79 3
5. West Carter - 7-1 69 7
6. Danville - 4-2 55 8
7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 54 5
8. Murray - 5-3 38 10
9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 30 6
10. Middlesboro - 6-1 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 9. Caldwell Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Shelby Valley 3.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (8) 8-0 122 1
2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 120 2
3. Belfry (2) 5-3 93 3
4. Mercer Co. - 5-1 84 5
5. Lou. DeSales - 2-2 79 4
6. Bardstown - 6-1 57 8
7. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-2 54 9
8. Taylor Co. - 7-1 45 10
9. Russell - 5-2 39 6
10. Rockcastle Co. - 4-2 15 7
Others receiving votes: LaRue Co. 4. Glasgow 3.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (13) 7-0 130 1
2. Boyle Co. - 6-0 115 2
3. Lou. Central - 5-0 102 3
4. Corbin - 6-1 92 4
5. Franklin Co. - 4-1 76 5
6. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 62 6
7. Russell Co. - 6-0 52 7
8. Holmes - 6-2 36 8
9. Letcher County Central - 5-1 18 10
10. Logan Co. - 4-2 12 NR
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (10) 7-0 125 1
2. South Warren - 5-0 111 2
3. Frederick Douglass (2) 4-1 97 3
4. Owensboro (1) 8-0 87 5
5. Bowling Green - 5-2 79 4
(tie) Scott Co. - 6-0 79 6
7. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 49 7
8. Southwestern - 7-1 37 9
9. North Bullitt - 5-2 24 8
10. Graves Co. - 6-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 12. Greenwood 1. South Oldham 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (13) 6-0 130 1
2. North Hardin - 7-0 117 2
3. Lou. Male - 5-1 96 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 88 4
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 7-1 79 5
6. Lou. St. Xavier - 3-2 66 6
7. Henderson Co. - 5-1 50 7
8. Lou. Ballard - 2-2 34 8
9. Ryle - 5-3 27 9
10. McCracken County - 4-2 20 10
Others receiving votes: Dixie Heights 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Apollo 1.
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 10. Knox Central 7. John Hardin 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1.
