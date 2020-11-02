Man sentenced in deadly Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who pleaded guilty to the 2018 shooting death of another man in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison, according to county court officials.

Douglas “Fatty” Kidd III, who is in his mid-30s, of Nitro, was sentenced to 15 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge for the murder of James Morris, 66. Kidd also was sentenced to one year for battery on a correctional officer. The sentences will run consecutively.

Morris died after being shot in the neck, and Kidd originally faced a first-degree murder charge.

The shooting happened November 2018 along MacCorkle Avenue in the Jefferson area.

Kidd also was ordered to pay $1,700 to the crime victims compensation fund to pay for Morris’s funeral expenses.

