One COVID-19 death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of 10:00 a.m., November 2, 2020, there have been 792,475 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 25,235 total cases and 458 deaths.

A 71-year old female from Grant County has died.

There are 5,558 active cases.

19,220 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (188), Berkeley (1,709), Boone (415), Braxton (76), Brooke (253), Cabell (1,559), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (799), Gilmer (65), Grant (200), Greenbrier (215), Hampshire (146), Hancock (244), Hardy (109), Harrison (688), Jackson (420), Jefferson (634), Kanawha (3,894), Lewis (115), Lincoln (268), Logan (805), Marion (425), Marshall (451), Mason (183), McDowell (132), Mercer (816), Mineral (250), Mingo (669), Monongalia (2,378), Monroe (267), Morgan (161), Nicholas (193), Ohio (649), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (73), Preston (227), Putnam (1,001), Raleigh (880), Randolph (431), Ritchie (56), Roane (115), Summers (142), Taylor (174), Tucker (67), Tyler (58), Upshur (279), Wayne (630), Webster (38), Wetzel (232), Wirt (56), Wood (748), Wyoming (364).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.