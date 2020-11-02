Advertisement

Person shot in Charleston

One person was injured in a shooting in Charleston.
One person was injured in a shooting in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was shot in Charleston early Monday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said one person was shot in the leg around 12:45 a.m. Dispatchers said it happened in the 2000 block of Scaggs Drive.

Charleston police are searching for a male gunman. No other information about the victim or suspect has been released.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for more information.

