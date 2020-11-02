Road rage leads to shots fired incident

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Road rage has lead to a shots fired incident, according to deputies.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says it happened near Route 60 and Fudges Creek Road on Monday.

Deputies say one person shot into another car.

No one was hurt.

The person who fired shots took off, but was taken into custody.

According to Sheriff Zerkle, the suspect is Barry Ratliff, of Milton.

Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary were on lockdown but it has been lifted.

