Advertisement

Road rage leads to shots fired incident

Deputies say one person shot into another car.
Deputies say one person shot into another car.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Road rage has lead to a shots fired incident, according to deputies.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says it happened near Route 60 and Fudges Creek Road on Monday.

Deputies say one person shot into another car.

No one was hurt.

The person who fired shots took off, but was taken into custody.

According to Sheriff Zerkle, the suspect is Barry Ratliff, of Milton.

Cabell Midland High School and Ona Elementary were on lockdown but it has been lifted.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WVSP searching for shooting suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
WVSP says they got a call about a disturbance Monday morning and when they got on scene, they found a man had been shot and killed.

Local

W.Va. delegate tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Bartlett says he’s receiving oxygen, antibiotics, steroids and breathing treatments.

Local

Send us your pictures of your Christmas trees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
We want to see pictures of your Christmas trees and/or holiday decor!

Local

One COVID-19 death in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 5,558 active cases.

Latest News

News

UPDATE | One lane of I-77 shut down due to rock slide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Rock and debris on the road along I-77 is causing traffic troubles early Monday morning in Charleston. The middle and slow lanes are closed.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UPDATE | Woman shot inside home, infants unharmed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Scraggs Dr.

Local

Charleston sees noticeable spike in homelessness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
There is a significant uptick in the homeless population in Charleston and the COVID-19 pandemic is considered a factor.

Local

West Virginia voters have heavy slate of choices Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top billing is the race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Regional

School mural covered amid concerns about slavery depiction

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials in an Ohio school district have placed a temporary cover over a historical mural at a high school after concerns were raised about its depiction of slavery.