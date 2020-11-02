UPDATE | One lane of I-77 shut down due to rock slide

UPDATE 11/2/20 @ 8:31 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One lane is still shut down after rock and debris closed part of I-77 Monday morning.

The slow lane is still closed on the northbound side.

This is right before the Leon Sullivan exit in Charleston. Originally two lanes were closed.

Metro 911 says it’s expected to be closed for a couple of hours while crews clean up the rock slide.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/2/20 @ 7:23 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rock and debris on the road along I-77 is causing traffic troubles early Monday morning in Charleston.

According to an emergency alert from Kanawha County, rock and debris is covering the right and center lanes of I-77 north bound.

This is between the Greenbrier Street and Leon Sullivan Way interchanges.

