School mural covered amid concerns about slavery depiction

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Officials in an Ohio school district have placed a temporary cover over a historical mural at a high school after concerns were raised about its depiction of slavery.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that a black and red banner now covers the mural at McKinley High School’s downtown campus in the Canton City Schools district.

Administrators decided in September to conceal the northern portion of the 195-foot-long mural.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert calls it a temporary remedy until the district can host a communitywide “true conversation” about whether the mural remains appropriate.

The artist’s son said removing it would be a mistake.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.