Six arrested after CPD search warrant issued

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six people have been arrested after a search warrant was performed by the Charleston Police Department.

A release from CPD says that a search warrant was executed in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. Investigators found suspected methamphetamine, a box of ammunition, and a sawed-off shotgun.

William Deel, 27, of Charleston, has been charged with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms, possession, and 3rd offense shoplifting.

Anthony Hairston, 63, of Charleston, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Michelle Smith, 44; David Taylor, 44; Selena Norton, 22; and Gary Barnett, 64, were all charged on failure to appear capiases.

The Charleston Police Department Patrol Division has been investigating with an emphasis on the possession of illegal narcotics.

