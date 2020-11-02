Advertisement

Six arrested after CPD search warrant issued

Six people have been arrested after a search warrant was performed by the Charleston Police Department.
Six people have been arrested after a search warrant was performed by the Charleston Police Department.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six people have been arrested after a search warrant was performed by the Charleston Police Department.

A release from CPD says that a search warrant was executed in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. Investigators found suspected methamphetamine, a box of ammunition, and a sawed-off shotgun.

William Deel, 27, of Charleston, has been charged with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms, possession, and 3rd offense shoplifting.

Anthony Hairston, 63, of Charleston, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Michelle Smith, 44; David Taylor, 44; Selena Norton, 22; and Gary Barnett, 64, were all charged on failure to appear capiases.

The Charleston Police Department Patrol Division has been investigating with an emphasis on the possession of illegal narcotics.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

28 people quarantined from Winfield Middle School due to COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say they’ve been working with the Putnam County Health Department to contact trace.

News

COVID Outbreak reported at Kanawha County church

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The outbreak was reported at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville.

News

Kanawha Co. announces voting precinct change

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kanawha County voters, who normally vote at Edgewood Summit, will once again vote at West Side Middle School.

News

South Charleston Christmas Parade cancelled

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The 2020 South Charleston Christmas Parade & Santa-fest has been cancelled.

Latest News

National

Single father adopts five children on Adoption Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Jayanth
A single father has adopted five siblings as a part of an adoption event in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Studio 3

Get back on track after Halloween candy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Facial Center ‘Erase the Mistake’ winner

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Bridget Smith on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Scholarships without top grades

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Associate Director for the College Board Opportunity Scholarships, Lacy Allen, on Studio 3.

Video

Get back on track after Halloween candy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get back on track after Halloween candy

Video

Facial Center 'Erase the Mistake' winner

Updated: 3 hours ago
Facial Center 'Erase the Mistake' winner