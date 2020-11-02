Advertisement

South Charleston Christmas Parade cancelled

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2020 South Charleston Christmas Parade & Santa-fest has been cancelled.

A post from the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce says the event, which was scheduled for December 5th, has been cancelled.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says the cancellation is due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The parade route was scheduled to run down D Street by the Mound in South Charleston.

