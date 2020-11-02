South Charleston Christmas Parade cancelled

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2020 South Charleston Christmas Parade & Santa-fest has been cancelled.

A post from the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce says the event, which was scheduled for December 5th, has been cancelled.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says the cancellation is due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The parade route was scheduled to run down D Street by the Mound in South Charleston.

