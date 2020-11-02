Advertisement

Suspicious abandoned house fire investigated in Huntington

Suspicious abandoned house fire investigated in Huntington
Suspicious abandoned house fire investigated in Huntington(WSAZ/Elisa Schwartzmiller)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire marshals are investigating a suspicious abandoned house fire Monday evening in West Huntington, city Fire Chief Jan Rader said.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of West Division Street, located in the area of West 6th and 7th avenues.

Rader said a man was seen leaving the abandoned house prior to fire crews arriving. There is no description of him at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huntington Mayoral Race: An in-depth look at the candidates

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Democratic Mayor Steve Williams is facing Republican Candidate Scott Caserta in his run for a third term.

Local

Tug Valley High School cheer team hopes to compete in regionals

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Mingo County is the only county in the red on West Virginia's COVID-19 metrics map.

News

Man accused of firing gun during road rage case

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Barry Ratliff is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | How to vote if you are quarantined

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

50 years ago: Marshall University plane crash remains nation’s worse sports-related tragedy

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Local

50 years ago: Marshall University plane crash remains nation’s worst sports-related tragedy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
On Nov. 14, 1970, 75 lives were lost in the Marshall University plane crash.

Video

Happy Healthy Skin Month

Updated: 1 hours ago
Happy Healthy Skin Month

Video

What to do with leftover Halloween candy this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
What to do with leftover Halloween candy this year

Local

Man sentenced in deadly Kanawha County shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The shooting happened November 2018 along MacCorkle Avenue in the Jefferson area.

Local

28 people quarantined from Winfield Middle School due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say they’ve been working with the Putnam County Health Department to contact trace.