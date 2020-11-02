Suspicious abandoned house fire investigated in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire marshals are investigating a suspicious abandoned house fire Monday evening in West Huntington, city Fire Chief Jan Rader said.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 600 block of West Division Street, located in the area of West 6th and 7th avenues.

Rader said a man was seen leaving the abandoned house prior to fire crews arriving. There is no description of him at this time.

No injuries were reported.

