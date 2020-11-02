Advertisement

WVSP searching for shooting suspect

Dwayne Brewer
Dwayne Brewer(WVSP, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Nov. 2, 2020
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are searching for a suspect they say is involved in a deadly shooting.

WVSP says they got a call about a disturbance Monday morning and when they got on scene, they found a man had been shot and killed.

It happened on Perry Street in Prichard.

When they arrived, troopers say the suspect took off in a vehicle heading towards Fort Gay. Investigators began chasing him.

Troopers say the suspect pulled off the road, got out of the car and took off into a wooded area near Hewlet Road.

Crews at the scene say troopers have blocked off the dirt road.

Investigators are searching for the suspect using a helicopter, who they say is Dwayne Brewer, 60 years old, of Kermit. Troopers say he has an extensive criminal history.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

