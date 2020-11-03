11 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eleven additional coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky Public Health, there have been 1,503 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that 1,795 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

“It appears we’re going to lose a significant number of new Kentuckians,” the governor said.

19,043 people have recovered from the virus.

